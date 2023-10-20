DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHOUT OUT LOUDS

Independance Club
Fri, 20 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Shout Out Louds llevan ejerciendo de iconos del indie-pop sueco (y europeo) desde que en 2003 sacaron su primer single y también su primer EP. Cuando en 2005 le tocó el turno a su LP de debut, “Howl Howl Gaff Gaff”, giraban ya internacionalmente y se les a Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

