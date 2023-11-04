DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sonido Gallo Negro (Mexico City) + special guest Jeremy Sole + DJ Sonido Sapo

Alex's Bar
Sat, 4 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sonido Gallo Negro is a band from Mexico City going back to the roots of psychedelic tropical music with guitars, eccentric organs, analogsynthesizers, theremin, etc. They mix exotic rarity and esoterism which will alteryour perception and force you to dan Read more

Presented by Alex's Bar.
Sonido Gallo Negro

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

