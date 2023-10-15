DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cam Cole

El Club Detroit
Sun, 15 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It‘s an exciting time to listen to Cam Cole and follow his journey. From the streets of Camden in London his songs, his guitars, his Farmer footdrums and most importantly his followers have taken him across the world. Shows in Sweden, Norway, the Netherlan Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Arthur Buezo, Cam Cole

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

