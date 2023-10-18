Top track

Macadam Crocodile - Hold on darling

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Macadam Crocodile

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Attention, Macadam Crocodile débarque à la Maroquinerie le 18 Octobre ! Avec l’énergie contagieuse de Xavier Polycarpe (Gush) et Vincent Brulin (IZIA, Alain Chamfort), ce duo électro-funk-disco est prêt à faire bouger les parquets. Avec ce prochain EP mêla Read more

Présenté par Allo Floride.

Lineup

Macadam Crocodile

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

