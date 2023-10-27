Top track

Hocus Pocus 2023 (3-Day Pass)

Factory Town
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
DJMiami
From $96.30

About

The biggest and baddest Halloween treat in the world returns to Miami for its most extravagant installment to date. Join us at our happy haunted electronic playground from October 27th-29th for three mesmerizing raves lasting from 7 PM to 7 AM.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels & Insomniac
Lineup

42
Maceo Plex, Camelphat, Innellea and 42 more

Venue

Factory Town

4800 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33142, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

