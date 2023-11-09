Top track

Ruby Haunt + Echo Beatty + Sad Madona

Supersonic
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
Free

About

Une belle soirée à ne pas manquer, surtout pour les fans de Low, Bon Iver & Cigarettes After Sex ;)

RUBY HAUNT
(Dream pop - Los Angeles, USA)
ECHO BEATTY
(Indie pop - Antwerpen, BEL)
SAD MADONA
(Post punk - Paris, FR)

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Sad Madona, Echo Beatty, Ruby Haunt

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

