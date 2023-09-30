Top track

Superbloom + Wrong Man + Auks In Alaska

Supersonic
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Fans de Soundgarden, Nirvana & Incubus: venez, vous aimerez :)

SUPERBLOOM
(Alternative rock - New York, USA)
WRONG MAN
(Post hardcore - Ghent, BEL)
AUKS IN ALASKA
(Rock alternatif - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

Auks in Alaska, Superbloom

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

