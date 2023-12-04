Top track

Roosevelt

Cabaret Sauvage
Mon, 4 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Roosevelt - Montreal
Event information

L'année 2023 s'annonce passionnante pour le maestro électronique allemand, Roosevelt ! Après des collaborations très médiatisées avec Nile Rodgers, Classixx et Washed Out, et des remixes majeurs pour des artistes tels que Taylor Swift, CHVRCHES, Glass Anim...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Roosevelt

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

