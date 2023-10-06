Top track

Suntan

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Model/Actriz

The Coast
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsFort Collins
$16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Suntan
Got a code?

About

Currently based out of Brooklyn and known for their pulsing blend of danceable noise, visceral post-punk, and a live performance that mirrors the way the record unravels, Model/Actriz is an experiment in the primal aspects of human experience.

This is an Read more

Presented Brother Scoo + Anchors Aweigh
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Model/Actriz

Venue

The Coast

254 Linden St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.