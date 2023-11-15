DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
A Giant Dog
W/ TsuShiMaMiRe, Roxanne Starnik
11/15/2023 at Zebulon
21+
The moment the needle drops on Bite, the new A Giant Dog record due August 25, 2023, from Merge Records, one’s conception of what an A Giant Dog record sounds
