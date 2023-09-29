Top track

Getdown Services - Cream Of The Crop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Getdown Services/ Automan / Lifter

The Victoria
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Getdown Services - Cream Of The Crop
Got a code?

About

Triples Is Best presents... Getdown Services + Automan + Lifter

Triples Is Best returns for round nine at The Victoria for another night of free entry fun. Joining us for our September event will Getdown Services, Automan, and Bristol newcomers Lifter.

T Read more

Presented by Triples Is Best
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Lifter, Automan, Getdown Services

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.