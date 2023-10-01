DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ali Azimi: Live in London

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:30 pm
London
From £36.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
**THIS IS THE RESCHEDULED SHOW FROM 22ND JANUARY 2023. ALL TICKETS REMAIN VALID.
**

After a very successful tour of North America with 11 sold out cities , Ali Azimi and his band will play in his hometown of London at Clapham Grand , touring the new reco

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

Lineup

Ali Azimi

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

