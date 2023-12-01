Top track

SDM

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Redescends
About

Après l’annonce d’un premier Olympia déjà complet en avril prochain, la sortie d’un nouvel album percutant, “Liens du 100”, SDM poursuit son ascension homérique et ouvre un Zénith de Paris le 1er décembre 2023 !

En s’entourant des plus grands du milieu -...

Presented by Arachnée Productions.

Lineup

SDM

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

