DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après l’annonce d’un premier Olympia déjà complet en avril prochain, la sortie d’un nouvel album percutant, “Liens du 100”, SDM poursuit son ascension homérique et ouvre un Zénith de Paris le 1er décembre 2023 !
En s’entourant des plus grands du milieu -...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.