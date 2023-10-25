DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jan Philipp Zymny

Uebel & Gefährlich
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

„Quantenheilung durch Stand Up Comedy“

Sind Sie gestresst? Leiden Sie an mindestens einem oder keinem der folgenden Symptome: leichtes Unwohlsein, allgemeine Unzufriedenheit, unbestimmtes Krankheitsgefühl, spontaner Magnetismus oder akutes Lachdefizit? Da Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jan Philipp Zymny

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.