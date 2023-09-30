DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MEG, ex cantante dei 99 Posse, è stata la protagonista della musica alternativa italiana per gli ultimi vent'anni, e adesso è pronta per un nuovo tour, un nuovo stile, un nuovo pubblico. L'album VESUVIA ha segnato l'atteso ritorno della regina della scena
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.