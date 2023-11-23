Top track

Pierre de Maere - Bel-Ami

Pierre de Maere - "Regarde Moi"

ANTIPODE
Thu, 23 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsRennes
€30.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pierre de Maere, la nouvelle révélation venue de Belgique, poursuit son ascension. Les hostilités sont lancées en 2022 avec la sortie de son premier EP “Regrets”. Porté par une couverture médiatique et populaire fulgurante, le succès de son single d'or "Un Read more

W Spectacle présente
Lineup

Pierre de Maere

Venue

ANTIPODE

75 Av. Jules Maniez, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

