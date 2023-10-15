Top track

Find a Home out There

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alberta Cross

Yard Club
Sun, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsKöln
€23.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Find a Home out There
Got a code?

About

When you’ve spent most of your life on the move, hopping from one country to another, tour to tour, city to city, bar to bed, bed to bus, what happens when you finally stop? It’s a theme that weaves its way through Sinking Ships, the excellent seventh reco Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Alberta Cross

Venue

Yard Club

Neusser Landstraße 2, 50735 Köln, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.