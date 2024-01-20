Top track

ENCORE X 23:59 : I HATE MODELS All Night Long

Halle Tony Garnier
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLyon
€36.50

About

Ce n’est pas tous les jours que l’occasion nous est donnée de proposer une nocturne Techno à la Halle Tony Garnier. Pas tous les jours, et même pas tous les ans…Remontons le temps pour parler d’un de ces bastions quasiment imprenables de la nuit lyonnaise. Read more

Présenté par ENCORE et 23:59.

Lineup

I Hate Models

Venue

Halle Tony Garnier

20 Pl. Docteurs Charles et Christophe Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France

Doors open9:00 pm

