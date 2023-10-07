Top track

Take It

Dom Dolla

Electric Brixton
Sat, 7 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The one and only Dom Dolla is returning to London, and this time he's bringing his house music mastery to the iconic Electric Brixton. Having sold out his last London show in mere minutes, the multi-talented artist is sure to put on an unforgettable perfor Read more

Presented by London Warehouse Events.

Lineup

Dom Dolla

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open11:00 pm

