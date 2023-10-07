DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The one and only Dom Dolla is returning to London, and this time he's bringing his house music mastery to the iconic Electric Brixton. Having sold out his last London show in mere minutes, the multi-talented artist is sure to put on an unforgettable perfor
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.