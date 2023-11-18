Top track

Okkervil River / Will Sheff

sPAZIO211
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Con un atto di liberazione ed autodeterminazione, Will Sheff si libera dalle vesti di Okkervil River affrontando una resa dei conti emotivamente cruda, con forte identità e speranza, offuscando i confini tra finzione e autobiografia, surrealismo e umorismo Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Will Sheff

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

