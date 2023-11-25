Top track

You Make My Life a Better Place

Mamas Gun

Rough Trade Bristol
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Mamas Gun are masters of modern soul music. Their blend

of classic and contemporary influences have sparked millions

of streams worldwide and garnered praise from The Sunday

Times, Billboard, The Guardian, and major radio networks

around the globe & se...

Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Mamas Gun

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

