Thereza Bazar's Dollar

Bush Hall
Sun, 1 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £33.60
About

Thereza Bazar's Dollar - Oh L' Tour

Thereza Bazar and David Van Day formed Dollar in 1978 after both their departures from the very successful Guys and Dolls. The hits soon stacked up for the duo and in 1981 they collaborated with legendary producer Trevo Read more

Presented by Bush Hall.

Lineup

Thereza Bazar

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ

Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

