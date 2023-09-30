DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SEATED TICKETS SOLD OUT - ONLY STANDING TICKETS LEFT
Oktoberfest Returns To Between The Bridges
Enjoy mass singalongs with live bands and DJs, sensational street food with a Bavarian flavour and, of course, plenty of beer in our indoor German Beer Hall
