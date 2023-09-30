Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Shake It Off

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oktoberfest At Between The Bridges

Between The Bridges
Sat, 30 Sept, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £11.76The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Old Dirty Brasstards - Shake It Off
Got a code?

About

SEATED TICKETS SOLD OUT - ONLY STANDING TICKETS LEFT

Oktoberfest Returns To Between The Bridges

Enjoy mass singalongs with live bands and DJs, sensational street food with a Bavarian flavour and, of course, plenty of beer in our indoor German Beer Hall Read more

Presented by Between the Bridges Ltd.

Lineup

Massaoke

Venue

Between The Bridges

The Queen's Walk, London SE1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.