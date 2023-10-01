DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The 21st Annual New York Burlesque Festivals Golden Pastie Awards - Presented by Angie Pontani & Thirsty Girl Productions - Live at LPR on Sunday, October 1st, 2023
6:30 PM VIP doors | 7:00 PM GA doors | 8:00 PM show (18+)
Sunday, October 1st, The New Y***
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.