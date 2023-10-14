Top track

Artillery, Vapor, Potential Threat, Thanatotic Desire

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 14 Oct, 6:00 pm
$26.22

About

Artillery's 40th anniversary tour rolls into Vitus for a night of Thrash Metal from the Danish Legends! Vapor, Potential Threat, and Thanatotic Desire round out a bill of 100% pure metal.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar and Armageddon Productions.

Lineup

Thanatotic Desire, Potential Threat SF, Artillery

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

