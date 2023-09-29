DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Penelope Scott

La Boule Noire
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 29 septembre 2023 à La Boule Noire pour le concert exceptionnel de Penelope Scott !

Écouter la musique de Penelope Scott, c'est comme s'asseoir à bord d'un manège de parc d'attractions dérangé, tournant et virant à travers des grottes d Read more

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Penelope Scott

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.