H-Burns (Première partie : La Frange)

La Marbrerie
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tantôt calme, tantôt agitée, de l’eau a coulé depuis ses débuts en solo avec Songs from Electric Sky, en 2006. Depuis, H-Burns a publié un beau corpus d’albums où se croisent folk acoustique et rock électrique, ambition minimaliste et lyrisme maîtrisé. Ce...

Tout public
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LaFrange, H‐Burns, LaFrange

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

