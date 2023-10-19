Top track

Ragz Originale - jennifer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ragz Originale

Scala
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£19.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ragz Originale - jennifer
Got a code?

About

Ragz Originale is a UK-born singer, songwriter and producer renowned for crafting timeless classics that have reflected and affected the contemporary British music experience in recent years.

A nominee of the prestigious Ivor Novello award for songwriting Read more

AEG Presents

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.