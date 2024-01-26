Top track

Blond - mein boy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blond – Perlen Tour 2024 - Zusatzshow

Fabrik
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€36.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blond - mein boy
Got a code?

About

BLOND, das sind Nina und Lotta Kummer sowie Johann Bonitz aus Chemnitz. BLOND zelebrieren "Las Vegas Glamour", kein Wunder, denn die sächsische Metropole ist bekannt als das glamouröse Las Vegas des Ostens und das Trio verkörpert diese Zuschreibung souverä Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR & Landstreicher Booking GmbH

Venue

Fabrik

Barnerstraße 36, 22765 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.