Divorce

Rough Trade Bristol
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Nottingham indie heavyweights Divorce have developed quite the reputation over the last twelve months with their unique blend of alt-country sensibilities. Attracting widespread praise from the likes of The Times, The Independent and The I Paper, as well a Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

Divorce

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

