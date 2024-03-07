DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Roméo Elvis, âgé de 30 ans, est l’une des figures emblématiques de la scène hiphop francophone et l’un des artistes belges les plus streamés.
Au fil des années, il a réussi à créer et consolider un lien particulier avec son public grâce à des projets musi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.