Roméo Elvis - Drôle De Décision

Roméo Elvis

Transbordeur
Thu, 7 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€30.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Roméo Elvis, âgé de 30 ans, est l’une des figures emblématiques de la scène hiphop francophone et l’un des artistes belges les plus streamés.

Au fil des années, il a réussi à créer et consolider un lien particulier avec son public grâce à des projets musi...

Présenté par HIGH-LO
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romeo Elvis

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open8:00 pm

