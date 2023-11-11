Top track

TORPOR - Accidie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Human Worth X – Torpor, Beige Palace, Modern Tech

Wharf Chambers
Sat, 11 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsLeeds
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HUMAN WORTH X – Human Worth's 10th Charity Show!!

An Autumn All-Dayer Celebrating 4 Years of Human Worth Featuring Friends & Faves from the HW roster:

TORPOR
Beige Palace – New Album Launch
Modern Technology
Grub Nap
The Eurosuite
Friend
A.L....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Human Worth & Wharf Chambers
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Wharf Chambers

Wharf Chambers, 23-25 Wharf St, Leeds LS2 7EQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm
180 capacity

