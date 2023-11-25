Top track

Vacra - Tiki Taka

Vacra

Élysée Montmartre
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Discret, mystérieux, une voix unique et un succès fulgurant : voici quelques mots pour décrire Vacra, découvert en 2021 avec le succès de son titre « Plan Séquence ».

Avec un timbre de voix singulier, presque androgyne, Vacra a volontairement laissé plane Read more

Présenté par Carthage Music & Araï Music

Lineup

Vacra

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

