Funky Knuckles + Funkizidas

Sala Clamores
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Funky Knuckles es una orquesta de jazz de clase mundial formada por superhombres cibernéticos mejorados genéticamente. Sus alucinantes ritmos y complejidad armónica destrozarán tu frágil psique y te dejarán ahogado en un charco de leche fresca de llama Read more

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

