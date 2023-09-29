Top track

Guy J [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Fri, 29 Sept, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The formiddable Guy J returns for an all night session beneath the arches. A journey through progressive house and techno. A highlight in our annual calendar - this show will sell out.

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FO Read more

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Guy J

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

