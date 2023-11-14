DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tricot return to Manchester for their biggest headline show here to-date!
The Kyoto-formed rocked band's unusual and distinctive sound consists of harmonization of pop and emotional vocals with complex rhythms that's seen them release seven critically-acc
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.