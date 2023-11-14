Top track

potage

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tricot

Band on the Wall
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£18.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

potage
Got a code?

About

Tricot return to Manchester for their biggest headline show here to-date!

The Kyoto-formed rocked band's unusual and distinctive sound consists of harmonization of pop and emotional vocals with complex rhythms that's seen them release seven critically-acc Read more

Presented by Grey Lantern.

Lineup

Tricot

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.