Honeymoan

Komedia Studio
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11

JOY. Presents
Honeymoan
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Honeymoan, Coco and the Lost, HEIGHTS

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

