Top track

Everything

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gotts Street Park

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBirmingham
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Everything
Got a code?

About

LEFTFOOT

PRESENTS

TUES NOV 7TH

HARE AND HOUNDS

GOTTS STREET PARK

DOORS: 7.30PM

TICKETS: £12

AVAILABLE FROM SKIDDLE, VENUE WEBSITE

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Leftfoot.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Hare & Hounds Birmingham

106 High St, King's Heath, Birmingham B14 7JZ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.