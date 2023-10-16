Top track

Demob Happy - Mother Machine

Demob Happy

Songbyrd
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From 'OK Computer' to 'Screamadelica', history has shown that a band's third album is when shit starts to get real. When, after an introductory debut and a second that tests new waters, the particular alchemy of a group stamps its personality in ways that

Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Demob Happy, Rip Dunes

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

