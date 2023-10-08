Top track

Kendra Morris

El Intruso
Sun, 8 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€17.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kendra Morris en Mazo Madriz.

Todas las edades

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Kendra Morris

Venue

El Intruso

Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 3, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

