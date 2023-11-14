Top track

Blood of Lions

Krisiun + Baest + Defacing God + Triagone

Le Makeda
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:30 pm
Marseille
€22.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KRISIUN
[Death Metal - BR] (headliner)

Krisiun est formé en 19902 dans le Rio Grande do Sul, par trois frères : le chanteur et bassiste Alex Camargo, le guitariste Moyses Kolesne et le batteur Max Kolesne (Alex utilise le nom de sa mère)1.

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV, en accord avec Garmonbozia Inc.

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm
300 capacity

