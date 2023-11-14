Top track

Blood of Lions

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Krisiun + Baest + Defacing God + Triagone

Le Chihuahua Dodu
Tue, 14 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€22.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Blood of Lions
Got a code?

About

KRISIUN
[Death Metal - BR] (headliner)

BAEST
[Death Metal - DK] (direct support)

DEFACING GOD
[Blackened Melodic Death Metal - DK]

TRIAGONE
[Tech Death Metal - BE] (opening)

Tout public

Présenté par LE MOLOTOV, en accord avec Garmonbozia Inc.

Venue

Le Chihuahua Dodu

22 Rue Jobin, 13003 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.