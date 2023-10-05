Top track

Witches' Wrath

The Bridge City Sinners

Dabadaba
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Desde las nebulosas colinas cubiertas de pinos del noroeste del Pacífico, llegan los Bridge City Sinners, que abarcan el continuo desde el jazz de la era de la prohibición hasta el folk de la muerte apalache. Esta formación tradicional de banda de cuerdas Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

The Bridge City Sinners

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

