20 Jahre Staatsakt | Die Jubiläumstour

Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€33.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Was erscheint, ist gut, was gut ist, erscheint
20 Jahre Staatsakt. 20 Jahre Independent-Label-Biz. 20 Jahre Gentrifizierung und digitale Transformation. 2 Jahre Schröder, 16 Jahre Merkel und schon bald 2 Jahre Scholz.
Im Oktober 2023 feiert das Berline Read more

Präsentiert von dq agency, Festsaal Kreuzberg und Staatsakt

Lineup

2
Nichtseattle, Isolation Berlin, Christiane Rösinger and 2 more

Venue

Festsaal Kreuzberg

Am Flutgraben 2, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

