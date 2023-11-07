Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Johnny Jewel

Hole44
Tue, 7 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tell Me (Feat. Saoirse Ronan)
Got a code?

About

A multimedia solo performance of music for the film. Playing his iconic scores for Drive, Twin Peaks, Bronson, Lost River & more. He uses synthesizers & samplers to create a colorful wall of sound and melody. It’s a 60-minute kaleidoscope dream space of im Read more

Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.

Lineup

Johnny Jewel

Venue

Hole44

Hermannstraße 146, 12051 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.