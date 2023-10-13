Top track

Luna Luna & Michael Seyer

Club Congress
Fri, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Friday, October 13 with Fearofmakingout

Doors 7pm

$18 Advance, $22 Day of Show

All Welcome

--LUNA LUNA-- Austin-based, by way of Dallas, Indie quartet Luna Luna has bested the local climate and bent the scorching Texas sun to their will across emotion Read more

Lineup

Luna Luna, Michael Seyer

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

