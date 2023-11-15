Top track

Anyone

Devendra Banhart

Troxy
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £31.75

About

Devendra Banhart’s Flying Wig, is a landscape of recurrent dualities; a can of paradoxes, a box of worms. What goes up, must come down, eventually. Battle-scarred by life and loss, Banhart found himself despondent, folded inwards; finding it difficult to s Read more

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

Devendra Banhart, John Moods

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

