Electric Swing Circus

Norwich Arts Centre
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£16.95

About

The Electric Swing Circus is a live 6-piece fusion of classy 20’s swing and stomping electro beats. Drawing influence from 1920’s swing and jazz, the explosive sound of the Electric Swing Circus reverberates back through time, re-inventing the genre of ele Read more

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Electric Swing Circus

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

