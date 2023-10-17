Top track

Ulrika Spacek - Freudian Slip

Chicago Debut: ULRIKA SPACEK w/ Holy Wave, Toosh

Sleeping Village
Tue, 17 Oct, 8:45 pm
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$20 Adv, $22 Dos + Fees | 21+

Ulrika Spacek return on June 2nd with the release of their second album, Modern English Decoration. Much like their debut album released in early 2016, the band chose to record, produce and mix the entirety of the record in t Read more

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
