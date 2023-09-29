DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hurry, Mallory Hawk, Ethan Beck + The Charlie Browns

Purgatory
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
$15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hurry, Mallory Hawk

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Purgatory.

Hurry, Mallory Hawk, Ethan Beck and the Charlie Browns

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

